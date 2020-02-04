Heart Patients Need to Be Wary of Coronavirus

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- People with high blood pressure and heart disease may be vulnerable to complications from COVID-19, heart experts say.

Nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

Based on current knowledge, seniors "with coronary heart disease or high blood pressure may be more susceptible to the coronavirus and more likely to develop more severe symptoms. That means it's vital to follow guidance about keeping other conditions well-controlled and maintaining good health and hygiene," the AHA said in a news release.

Data from Wuhan, China, show a 10.5% death rate among people with COVID-19 who also have heart disease, 7.3% among those with diabetes, 6.3% among those with respiratory disease and 6% for those with high blood pressure.

Some people wonder if blood pressure or heart medications could make people with COVID-19 sicker, so the AHA, Heart Failure Society of America and American College of Cardiology recently issued guidelines.

Don't stop taking prescribed angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin-receptor blocker (ARB) medications for high blood pressure, heart failure or heart disease, the guidelines said.

These medications don't increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 and are crucial in maintaining blood pressure levels to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and worsening heart disease.

Heart disease patients with COVID-19 should be evaluated by their health care provider before stopping or adding medications, the guidelines added. Any changes to medication should be based on the latest scientific evidence and shared decision-making.

Some over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and supplements can raise blood pressure, including common nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain medicines, such as naproxen (Aleve) and ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), and also decongestants.

People with heart problems should avoid or limit use of these drugs, especially if their blood pressure is uncontrolled. OTC drugs such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) are less likely to increase blood pressure. Ask your doctor about OTC medicines.

People taking prescription medications for mental health, corticosteroids, birth control pills, immunosuppressants and some cancer medications should monitor their blood pressure to make sure it's under control, the AHA advises.