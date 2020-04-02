How COVID Silent Spreaders May Be Infecting Others

April 2, 2020 -- We’ve been told to avoid people who are obviously sick, coughing, and sneezing to prevent us from getting the new coronavirus.

But up to 25% of people infected may never have symptoms. And in others, their symptoms may not show up until 48 hours after being infected, according to new evidence. Yet researchers have said people in both groups may be “silent spreaders” of the virus.

Several recent studies have backed this up. One that studied transmission in Singapore and China found infection was transmitted between 2.55 and 2.89 days, respectively, before symptoms started.

Another that identified seven clusters of COVID-19 cases in which transmission likely occurred before symptoms found that 6.4% of cases were attributed to transmission before there were symptoms. Another study in China found that 12.6% of the transmissions could have occurred before symptoms began in the "source" patient.

"The initial epidemiologic [research] suggests that asymptomatic spreading is happening," says Timothy Schacker, MD, a vice dean for research and professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

So how exactly is the virus being spread?

"People think, 'If I don't feel bad, I don’t have it and can't give it to anyone,' and that is now misguided thinking," says Chad Petit, PhD, an assistant professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular genetics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, who studies viruses.

Researchers don’t yet have all the answers. But an expert panel from the National Academy of Sciences told White House officials Wednesday night that the virus can possibly be spread through talking or just breathing.

A letter from the Academy reads in part: "Currently available research supports the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 could be spread via bioaerosols generated directly by patients' exhalation."

Robert Mason, MD, at National Jewish Hospital in Denver, says it's little things like touching your nose or touching your eyes, then touching a doorknob or other common surface, that can help spread it, or clearing your throat. "If you have a large number of people doing little things," that's a problem, he says.