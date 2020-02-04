Hydroxychloroquine: Possible COVID Drug Can Be Toxic to Retinas

While a detailed patient history may be impossible to obtain if HCQ is used in the treatment of COVID-19, certain comorbidities do place patients at an increased risk for retinal toxicity. HCQ is excreted through renal clearance, so the dosage should be reduced in those with compromised kidney function to minimize the risk for toxicity. The presence of macular disease, such as age-related macular degeneration, has also been demonstrated to be a risk factor for the development of toxic maculopathy. The concurrent use of tamoxifen also increases the risk for retinal toxicity. Tamoxifen itself may deposit in the retina and make the macula more susceptible to the potentially toxic effects of HCQ.

Early Detection of Retinal Toxicity Is Critical

It is estimated that the prevalence of retinal toxicity due to HCQ is 7.5% with long-term use of the drug. Monitoring patients for its development is important, as the damage is irreversible. Progression continues following discontinuation of the medication but can be limited if toxicity is detected early.

Retinal toxicity typically affects the macula, but in Asian patients toxicity can manifest beyond the macula. A baseline retinal examination is recommended for all patients beginning long-term HCQ therapy within the first year of treatment initiation. If this drug becomes a viable option in the treatment of COVID-19, however, these established protocols may not be feasible if they delay the initiation of a potentially life-saving treatment. If prolonged use of HCQ for COVID-19 is recommended, retinal evaluation should be considered.

Potential Toxicity Is Not Limited to the Retina

Retinal toxicity is probably the most serious adverse effect of HCQ, given the possibility for irreversible vision loss, but there are other potential side effects.

Gastrointestinal issues are some of the most common side effects and may include severe nausea, cramping, vomiting, and diarrhea. There is a wide variety of dermatologic effects of HCQ, such as maculopapular lesions and hyper- and hypopigmentation. Effects on the central nervous system are far less common and are typically mild, most commonly consisting of headache. Rarely, HCQ may exert cardiac effects, including cardiomyopathy and cardiac arrhythmias.