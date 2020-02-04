WalMart Will Check All Workers' Temperatures

April 2, 2020 -- The temperatures of all workers at Walmart stores, clubs and facilities will be taken when they show up for work, according to updated coronavirus health and safety guidelines announced Tuesday by the company.

Employees with a temperature of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit will be sent home for at least three days and may be advised to seek medical treatment. The workers will be paid for showing up for work, CBS News reported.

Walmart is sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take as long as three weeks. Along with having their temperature taken, employees will be asked basic health screening questions.

Employees should not fear losing their jobs if they decide against coming to work because they don't feel well or have any coronavirus symptoms, including coughing, aches or breathing issues, according to Walmart.

The company also said that it's working on making masks and gloves available to all workers in the next 1-2 weeks, CBS News reported.

Another measure is implementation of the "6-20-100" rule, which instructs employees to stay 6 feet away from others, spend 20 seconds w