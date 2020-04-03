COVID-19 Daily: Encephalitis Case Report, Silent Spreaders

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 03, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

First Presumptive Case Report of Encephalitis Linked to COVID-19

In a case report published online in the journal Radiology, clinicians from the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan, describe the first presumptive case of acute necrotizing hemorrhagic encephalopathy associated with COVID-19.

"Since this is just one report of one patient, the findings are the most preliminary we can conceive, and more research is needed to determine the extent to which COVID-19 may affect the central nervous system," an expert who was not involved in the case commented.

Silent Spreaders

Early research indicates that up to 25% of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 may never have symptoms, and those who develop symptoms may not do so until 48 hours after being infected. Yet these people may still be "silent spreaders" of the virus.

Earlier this week, an expert panel from the National Academy of Sciences told White House officials that the virus could possibly be spread when people talk or breathe. "The initial epidemiologic [research] suggests that asymptomatic spreading is happening," one expert told WebMD.

CDC Advises Face Masks for All

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that everyone wear a nonmedical face mask to help lower the risk from and the spread of COVID-19, President Donald Trump announced during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing today.

Underscoring that it is a recommendation though, and not a requirement, the president said he himself is “choosing not to do it,” according to the New York Times.

Hydroxychloroquine Can Be Toxic to Retinas

Although hydroxychloroquine is one of the safest drugs used for chronic rheumatic and autoimmune disorders, it is difficult to quantify the risk for adverse effects if it is used for treating COVID-19. The jury is still out on its effectiveness for this new indication, but there is an existing body of knowledge around its potential toxic effects, especially to the retina, that every clinician should keep in mind, two experts write in Medscape.