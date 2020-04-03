Do I Have COVID-19? Doctors’ Free Tools May Tell

April 3, 2020 -- A little over 3 weeks ago, Emory University Hospital emergency room doctor Justin Schrager, MD, was living at home with his wife and two young children, awaiting the birth of their third child.

Slowly, his ER began to fill with patients who had COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. “I work in the area with the semi-critical patients, the ones that need higher-level care. I haven’t to my knowledge been exposed … but I’m sure I have been, because it’s been pretty wild.”

Once his wife had their baby, they made the difficult decision for him to isolate himself in a garage apartment for the foreseeable future. “I just didn’t feel like it was safe for me to be around a newborn … the data [on newborns and the coronavirus] is so sparse, I just didn’t feel comfortable,” says Schrager.

His wife, Rachel Patzer, PhD, an epidemiologist at Emory, tweeted about the heart-wrenching decision, only to have her tweet about the family’s struggles go “viral” when former President Barack Obama then retweeted her thread. Obama encouraged all Americans to thank front-line staff and show appreciation for their sacrifice by practicing social distancing.

In the 3 weeks since his “exile,” Schrager says he has been working nonstop to help patients struggling with life in a world with COVID-19. He works not only on the front lines in the ER, but as part of a team that’s created an online, globally accessible tool, C19check, that they hope will help calm patients who are worried about milder symptoms and help make emergency rooms less crowded.