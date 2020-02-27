What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 03, 2020 --This column was adapted from a Twitter thread, with permission.

I saw my first COVID-19 patient on March 17. A week later, it felt like over half of the new consults were patients with COVID-19. This is a bad disease. These patients are sick and if we make progress, it is slow.

But there is hope. We are winning some of these battles.



Here are some lessons from 2 weeks on the frontlines of Detroit as a nephrologist COVID warrior.



The Cliff Notes version: "evaluate each patient, cooperate with the ICU team, come to consensus and execute as best possible."

There were case reports from China of COVID-19 being associated with hypokalemia, but we are not seeing it (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Potassium levels from a COVID-19 patient.

Keep 'em Dry

We are pushing ultrafiltration and diuretics to keep these people dry. When we are able to keep the patients in negative balance, we are seeing the x-rays clear, and the positive and expiratory pressure (PEEP) and fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) come down. We see improved partial pressure of oxygen and carbon dioxide (PaO2 and PaCO2) (Figure 2).Figure 2. Week 1 (right) and week 3 (left) x-rays from a COVID-19 patient.

When we go the other way and the patients are consistently in positive fluid balance, they do worse. These x-rays (Figure 3) are from one of these patients.

Figure 3. X-rays 11 days apart from a COVID-19 patient in persistent positive balance.

Over and over we are seeing people present in advanced acute kidney injury, with creatinine levels of 6, 8, 17 mg/dL despite no previous chronic kidney disease. They show up with a creatinine level of 8 mg/dL and a potassium level of 7 mmol/L, and it's "check-mate, time for dialysis." I have never started so many people on dialysis on the day of admission.