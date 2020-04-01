What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 03, 2020 --This week in the coronavirus stories that inundated the internet, Elon Musk weighed in on the ventilator shortage, a famous scientist claimed he may have the cure, and researchers debunked a conspiracy theory.

Elon Musk to the Rescue

The Tesla CEO has been weighing in on the anticipated ventilator shortage on Twitter. This week he offered tips to a Canadian anesthesiologist who rigged a ventilator to support nine patients instead of just one after watching a YouTube video. Musk, among others, recommended that he find a way to include valves for each patient to lower the risk of crossflow and personalize care.

Musk also took to Twitter to announce that Tesla would build and deliver US Food and Drug Administration-approved ventilators to hospitals free of cost — delivery included. The only requirement, he said, was that the ventilators were needed immediately for patient care.

Musk's contribution, like any and all efforts to increase hospitals' capacity to care for critically ill patients with COVID-19, is good news. But he is one of many companies and individuals making a contribution to the ventilator shortage — Musk's name just happens to make for catchier headlines.

Moreover, Musk has not offered specifics about how many ventilators Tesla has available or plans to manufacture, while the Ford Motor Company and General Electric have committed to manufacture 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days. (Also, Musk's machines may not actually have been the type of ventilator hospitals really wanted.) Our readers are well aware of the impending shortage of beds and ventilators, and Musk's vague tweets didn't offer a novel solution, so we decided not to cover them.

TV Scientist Claims He Has a Cure

Jacob Glanville, PhD, a scientist featured in Netflix's docuseries "Pandemic," announced on Twitter that he's found a "candidate cure" for COVID-19 that works by "blocking the novel coronavirus from infecting human cells." According to news reports, Glanville and colleagues developed the potential treatment from antibodies known to bind and neutralize the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus from 2002 that they tweaked to work against SARS-CoV-2.