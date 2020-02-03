What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 04, 2020 --Scientists and clinicians across the globe have responded to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a huge, high-quality global research effort to find a treatment for COVID-19.

As shown in the Table (see below) of all COVID-19 randomized controlled treatment trials, almost 60 of such trials are planned, recruiting, or underway.

This impressive roll-call of studies just 3 to 4 months after the COVID-19 outbreak is testament to the progress that has been made since the Ebola outbreak in 2014, said Andre Kalil, MD, MPH, of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Kalil is leading the first clinical trial in the United States of an experimental treatment for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACTT).

"Years ago it could take months or years to design a randomized controlled trial," Kalil told Medscape Medical News. "We learned during the Ebola outbreak that we've got to do much better than that. With the COVID-19 outbreak, we were able to get a randomized trial up and running in a matter of weeks. It's a very optimistic message: we can do that really fast, efficiently, and safely."

Kalil emphasized the need for randomized controlled trials in a JAMA Viewpoint article published last month.

"Without a control group, we can never, ever safely find new medications for any disease," Kalil commented.

The problem with off-label use and compassionate use of drugs is interpretation of results. If the patient died, it's assumed he or she died of the disease, but if the patient survived, it's assumed he or she survived because of the given drug, but "this is not true," he said.

Kalil emphasized there is no way to know whether patients actually benefit from a drug or are harmed by it without a randomized clinical trial — a well-established principle of evidence-based medicine that can be forgotten during a crisis.

This tragedy of not discovering new therapies during an outbreak cannot be repeated.Dr Andre Kalil

Kalil cited the lesson of the 2014 Ebola outbreak, in which 30,000 individuals were infected and numerous therapies were tested, but no new drugs emerged, in part because virtually all studies were uncontrolled, single-arm endeavors. "This tragedy of not discovering new therapies during an outbreak cannot be repeated," he commented.