Silence Over Safety? Muzzling Clinicians a Public Health Issue

APRIL 04, 2020 -- COVID-19 has caused battle lines to be drawn. But they're not just between clinicians and the virus. They're also between the healthcare workers and their employers, causing what the American Medical Association calls a "flashpoint" that could affect public health.

In recent weeks, clinicians across the country have spoken out on social media and in the press about unsafe working conditions and shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the face of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of those clinicians have been reprimanded or even fired for speaking out. And many other healthcare professionals have said they feel they can't tell their story for fear they too will face disciplinary action from their employer, as reported by Medscape Medical News.

These gag orders are of course restrictive for the physicians, nurses, and other clinicians that fall subject to them. But they also may go against the best interests of other clinicians, patients, and the general public during a health emergency, according to many healthcare advocates.

A culture of honesty and transparency is a crucial part of dealing with, and communicating around, a public health crisis, they claim.

"Physicians have a professional and ethical responsibility and need to be able to speak out on these types of issues," Robert McLean, MD, president of the American College of Physicians, told Medscape Medical News

The ACP is one of several professional organizations that have come out against attempts to silence physicians in recent days. Earlier this week, the ACP released a statement supporting physicians who shared concerns about their workplace conditions and lack of adequate PPE, while also rebuking attempts by hospital systems to silence clinician complaints or activism.

"We as a college felt the need to speak out about that and indicate that this is completely wrong," said McLean. "Physicians who are speaking out to make people aware of issues of public health and of public health concern should not be at risk of having their employment terminated or otherwise disciplined."

According to the ACP's ethics policy, physicians who are able should speak out about public health issues for their safety and the safety of their patients, he said. "The benefit to patients is that problems are identified and not swept under the rug."