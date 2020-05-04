What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 05, 2020 -- Some clinicians and patients alike are uneasy about recent guidance for obstetric care from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some experts say the recommendation to separate mothers with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 from their infants after delivery is not supported by evidence and could cause lasting harm.

"The evidence that has come out of early infections in China demonstrate that the risk of vertical transmission from mother to newborn is very low and the coronavirus has not been detected in human breast milk," said Sue Kehl, MSN, RN, CCRN, executive director of inpatient acute nursing at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in California.

However, the CDC recommendations emphasize that separation should be considered. "To reduce the risk of transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 from the mother to the newborn, facilities should consider temporarily separating (eg, separate rooms) the mother who has confirmed COVID-19 or is a PUI [person under investigation] from her baby until the mother's transmission-based precautions are discontinued," the recommendations state.

In addition, because the infant would have been exposed during birth, the recommendations continue, hospitals should consider housing the infant in a separate isolation room until he or she is no longer considered a PUI.

But these actions may not be necessary, and newborns need to breast-feed frequently to establish breast-feeding habits and to benefit from everything it has to offer, another expert told Medscape Medical News.

"No Good Evidence"

"People talk about antibodies in breast milk, but it's so much more than that," Anne Eglash, MD, IBCLC, clinical professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison and cofounder of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine, told Medscape Medical News.

"There's hundreds, if not thousands, of bioactive factors that support that infant, and this is not the time to risk infants being artificially fed," she said. "We know for a fact that when babies are artificially fed the risks for hospitalization [and] for severe infections such as pneumonias and meningitis are much higher.