Neurologic Symptoms and COVID-19: What's Known, What Isn't

APRIL 05, 2020 -- Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first US case of novel coronavirus infection on January 20, much of the clinical focus has naturally centered on the virus' prodromal symptoms and severe respiratory effects.

However, US neurologists are now reporting that COVID-19 symptoms may also could include encephalopathy, ataxia, and other neurologic signs.

"I am hearing about strokes, ataxia, myelitis, etc," Stephan Mayer, MD, a neurointensivist in Troy, Michigan, posted on Twitter on March 26.

Is any one seeing unusual neurological syndromes in #COVID19 patients? I am hearing about strokes, ataxia, myelitis etc. If so — please reply to me. We are organizing a database #coronavirus @CuringComa — Stephan A Mayer (@stephanamayer) March 26, 2020

Other possible signs and symptoms include subtle neurologic deficits, severe fatigue, trigeminal neuralgia, complete/severe anosmia, and myalgia as reported by clinicians who responded to the tweet.

Last week, as reported by by Medscape Medical News, the first presumptive case of encephalitis linked to COVID-19 was documented in a 58-year-old woman treated at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.

Physicians who reported the acute necrotizing hemorrhagic encephalopathy case in the journal Radiology counseled neurologists to suspect the virus in patients presenting with altered levels of consciousness.

Researchers in China also reported the first presumptive case of Guillain-Barre syndrome associated with COVID-19. A 61-year-old woman initially presented with signs of the autoimmune neuropathy GBS, including leg weakness, and severe fatigue after returning from Wuhan, China. She did not initially present with the common COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, or chest pain.

Her muscle weakness and distal areflexia progressed over time. On day 8, the patient developed more characteristic COVID-19 signs, including 'ground glass' lung opacities, dry cough, and fever. She was treated with antivirals, immunoglobulins, and supportive care, recovering slowly until discharge on day 30.

"Our single-case report only suggests a possible association between GBS and SARS-CoV-2 infection. It may or may not have causal relationship. More cases with epidemiological data are necessary," senior author Sheng Chen, MD, PhD, told Medscape Medical News.

However, "we still suggest physicians who encounter acute GBS patients from pandemic areas protect themselves carefully and test for the virus on admission. If the results are positive, the patient needs to be isolated," added Chen, a neurologist at Shanghai Ruijin Hospital and Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in China.