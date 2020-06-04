COMMENTARY: A Neurologist Over 60 Looks at COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 06, 2020 -- For the past 2 years, I have enjoyed my position as a staff neurologist at a county hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Like many public hospitals, mine struggles with a limited budget to provide state-of-the-art care to countless needy patients. The crowding in the emergency and trauma intake rooms constantly reminds patients and staff of the need for better facilities.

It has always seemed that the hospital administration has done all it could do to get through each day, putting repairs and improvements on perpetual hold. Physicians, nurses, and other employees try to compensate with, as our health system puts it, a "premier" attitude. All of us have signed on to the hospital's charitable mission, even if it means accepting lower salaries and less than optimal workplace conditions. A new $350 million hospital has been proposed, but no one can say when or if it will ever materialize.

A couple of weeks ago, COVID-19 arrived. On March 13, 2020, our hospital's president and chief executive officer created an official COVID-19 website. At that time, only one case had been documented in our county of 1 million people. The CEO called for a "pandemic preparedness plan" in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The hospital chief medical officer and chief integration officer took point on announcements and logistics. Patients were limited to two visitors at a time. Given the remoteness of the threat, their position looked like grandstanding and overkill. After all, this wasn't New York.

For our county hospital, like many others across the country not yet facing the full-blown crisis, it seemed difficult to justify rigorous infection-control standards. But maybe hospital leadership knew more than we did, because the number of local cases soon started to increase.

Since then, hospital COVID-19 updates appear daily, and a special ward for coronavirus-positive patients has been established. Visitation has been nearly eliminated; visitors can enter only under exceptional circumstances and after passing COVID-19 screening. Staff stationed at each hospital entrance screen everyone with a questionnaire and temperature check. Any fever or "yes" answer pretty much gets you sent home. I've already been checked twice today (afebrile so far).