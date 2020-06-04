Addicts in Recovery Now Attend Meetings Online

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Recovering alcoholic Catherine Collins normally attends five to seven face-to-face program meetings a week.

Collins still attends meetings, but now they're online -- and there's something important that's missing.

"In the real world, you're in a room full of people who have the exact same feelings. If I said 'I'm really struggling and I feel like picking up a drink,' people would understand it," said Collins, who is 22 years sober and works as business development liaison at the New England Recovery Center in Westborough, Mass.

"It's a little more difficult if I say that in an online meeting," Collins continued. "No one can hug you after the meeting and say it's going to be OK. They can offer hope, but it doesn't replace the human connection, which is really what it's all about."

Everyone is struggling with isolation as much of the world hunkers down to slow the spread of COVID-19, but this time poses even greater hazards for folks recovering from addiction, experts say.

Recovery programs rely heavily on a level of interpersonal connection that simply isn't safe these days.

Connection key to recovery, but tough with social distancing

"Isolation is a central feature of addiction, so when people get into recovery, we very much promote sober, social, healthy connections," said Frankie Tack, a clinical assistant professor and addiction studies expert at the West Virginia University College of Education and Human Services.

Or as Don B., an 11-year-sober recovering addict in Los Angeles, puts it: "Sobriety requires connection. Addiction equals isolation and sobriety equals connection."

Don, 64, went to his last in-person meeting on March 16, a meeting he now says he probably shouldn't have attended. He's been attending online meetings ever since, but the isolation is wearing on him, even though he feels secure in his sobriety.

"I've been laid off. It's a scary time for all of us," Don said. "I'm a hugger, and I live alone. I haven't hugged anyone in weeks, and I won't be hugging anyone for a time to come. But I have the tools, I believe, to get me through."