'Brutal' Plan to Restrict Palliative Radiation During Pandemic

APRIL 06, 2020 -- A major comprehensive cancer center at the epicenter of the New York City COVID-19 storm is preparing to scale back palliative radiation therapy (RT), anticipating to focus on only oncologic emergencies.

"We're not there yet, but we're anticipating when the time comes in the next few weeks that we will have a system in place so we are able to handle it," Jonathan Yang, MD, PhD, from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) in New York City, told Medscape Medical News.

Yang and an expert panel of colleagues reviewed high-impact evidence, prior systematic reviews, and national guidelines to compile a set of recommendations for triage and shortened palliative rRT at their center, should the need arise.

The recommendations on palliative radiotherapy for oncologic emergencies in the setting of COVID-19 appear in a preprint version in Advances in Radiation Oncology, released by the American Society of Radiation Oncology.

Yang says the recommendations are a careful balance between the risk of COVID-19 exposure of staff and patients with the potential morbidity of delaying treatment.

"Everyone is conscious of decisions about whether patients need treatment now or can wait," he told Medscape Medical News. "It's a juggling act every single day, but by having this guideline in place, when we face the situation where we do have to make decisions, is helpful."

The document aims to enable swift decisions based on best practice, including a three-tiered system prioritizing only "clinically urgent cases, in which delaying treatment would result in compromised outcomes or serious morbidity."

"It's brutal, that's the only word for it. Not that I disagree with it," commented Padraig Warde, MB BCh, professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Toronto, and radiation oncologist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Like many places, Toronto is not yet experiencing the COVID-19 burden of New York City, but Warde says the MSKCC guideline is useful for everyone. "Other centers should review it and see how they could deal with resource limitations," he said. "It's sobering and sad, but if you don't have the staff to treat all patients, which particular patients do you choose to treat?"