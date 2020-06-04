COVID-19 Daily: Hospitals Struggle, Revisiting Vent Protocols

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 06, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Hospital Survey Reveals Struggles

Hospitals across the US encountered severe challenges from COVID-19 cases in late March, according to a report from the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Hospitals reported challenges such as delays in receiving coronavirus test results that caused staff to use personal protective equipment (PPE) with patients that turned out to not have COVID-19.

Revised Ventilator Protocols Proposed

COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in northern Italy had an atypical acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) presentation with severe hypoxemia and well-preserved lung gas volume, clinicians at the Medical University of Göttingen in Germany write in a letter to the editor published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. They suggest that instead of high positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP), physicians should consider the lowest possible PEEP and gentle ventilation-practicing patience to "buy time with minimum additional damage."

In an editorial accepted for publication in Intensive Care Medicine, the clinicians explained further that ventilator settings should be based on physiological findings–with different respiratory treatment based on disease phenotype rather than using standard protocols.

"This of course is a conceptual model, but based on the observations we have this far, I don't know of any model which is better," one of the physicians told MDedge News.

Challenges in PPE Training, Effectiveness

When hospitals are trying to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE), infection control can be an evolving mix of science and make-do necessity — and workers must use PPE properly for it to be effective. Yet a 2018 study in the United Kingdom showed that even after workers went through simulator training, contamination was commonplace.

CDC Surveillance Reports

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has modified some of its existing disease surveillance systems to monitor COVID-19 and will publish weekly COVID-19 surveillance reports with information about laboratory testing, visits to outpatient facilities and emergency departments, hospitalizations, and deaths. In the agency's first report last Friday, it said the overall cumulative hospitalization rate is 4.6 per 100,000, and the percentage of deaths attributed to pneumonia and influenza is 8.2% — above the epidemic threshold of 7.2%.