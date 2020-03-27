COVID-19 Exposes Potential Gaps in PPE Training, Effectiveness

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 06, 2020 -- With COVID-19 case numbers exploding, an overshadowed aspect of the personal protective equipment (PPE) crunch is whether healthcare workers are able to use it properly — including taking it on and off without contaminating themselves or others.

Each day they report to their jobs, healthcare workers across the nation are anxious, unsure of what type of and how much PPE will be available and whether it will provide enough protection from the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

With PPE scarce, infection control is an evolving mix of science and make-do necessity. And as it's starting to appear that all healthcare workers — not just those in clinical capacities — will need PPE, hospitals are scrambling to ramp up training on proper PPE donning and doffing.

Whether PPE actually protects is dependent on the user, said Harvey Fineberg, MD, PhD, chair of the National Academies' Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats. "You have to use it properly," Fineberg told Medscape Medical News.

Gloria J. Brigham, EdD, MN, RN, director of nursing practice at the Washington State Nurses Association, a union, said training isn't always occurring. "We've heard from our constituents that there is a lot of inconsistency in whether key care providers were trained and tested prior to this event," Brigham told Medscape Medical News. She added, "There probably is still inconsistency on whether people are fit tested for the equipment."

A radiologic technician who performs bedside procedures in the rooms of COVID-19 patients at New York University's 591-bed Winthrop Hospital in Minneola described a constantly shifting landscape that undermined confidence. He received training before the pandemic and was fit tested for an N95 mask. But when he came in for his most recent shift, he was handed a different style of N95, and it felt looser. It appeared to be a different size, "which is a little concerning to me," said the tech, who did not want his name used.

The person giving out the PPE said the mask offered sufficient protection. But neither the tech nor other staff were fit tested for the new N95s, and some have taken to taping down the nose bridge or the chin area of the mask to get a better seal, he said.