COVID Rules Sending the Sick to Hospitals Alone

Nicks says exceptions may also be made if the patient has dementia, if translation services are needed, and, in some locations, for childbirth.

While the policy is understandable, it is setting up a variety of challenges for many families who can’t be with loved ones or communicate with their doctors and nurses during these challenging times.

“I understand the precautions and agree with everything they are doing, but it’s still hard,” Joan says. Her brother followed the ambulance carrying their mother to the emergency room and sat in the parking lot for hours -- in case doctors changed their minds and decided a family member could come in. But they never did.

Once her mother was admitted, Joan says, she tried to call the ICU nurse’s desk once for an update, but staff said they were too busy to field frequent calls. They instead asked her family to choose one person as a point of contact, and they called that person a few times a day with updates. Hospital staff did grant the family’s request to send the hospital chaplain to bless her mother through the window of her ICU room before she died, and they arranged for Joan’s mother to have one phone call from her ICU room with each of her three children before she was no longer responsive.

“I feel like only a mother can pull themselves up for that last word, and she did. That was a real gift, but overall, the whole process was really frustrating and hard. I get it. They had so much going on, and I think they did the best job they could. The rules are what they are. But it was still really hard,” Joan says, choking back tears.

Beyond the emotional toll this can take, there is a practical challenge, too. Many families like to have someone with a patient at the hospital or doctor’s appointment to take notes, talk to doctors, understand treatment options, and advocate for the patient. This can be especially important when a patient is elderly, sick, confused, in pain, doesn’t speak English as a primary language, or can’t speak well, advocate, and take notes themselves.