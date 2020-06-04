Not All Biologics Compromise the Immune System

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 06, 2020 -- The biologics used to treat conditions such as asthma, chronic hives, eczema, and sinusitis are unlike the ones used to treat autoimmune disorders, which target specific molecules in the immune system involved with inflammation.

The "biologics we use for allergy and asthma work on the allergic arm of the immune system," said Jeffrey Factor, MD, from the Connecticut Asthma & Allergy Center in West Hartford. "That means they are not in conflict with the part of the immune system fighting off infection."

These biologics have not been shown to increase the risk for COVID-19 or to increase complications related to the disease in people who do become infected with the virus, he pointed out.

Biologics were going to be the focus of the recently canceled American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) 2020 Meeting. "We've never concentrated on biologics before in the meeting, so we were all looking forward to the discussions and sessions on the topic," he told Medscape Medical News.

Patients who are immunocompromised are now encouraged to use autoinjectors, if possible, said Mitchell Grayson, MD, from the Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, who was scheduled to present at the AAAAI meeting.

Grayson said he advises his patients with asthma to be diligent about ensuring that they have a rescue inhaler at home, and that it has not expired.

For COVID-19, "what increases risk is not simply having asthma, its having to come in and get an infusion," said Grayson.

For patients who are not already on biologics, this is probably not be the time to start a new treatment regimen, he pointed out. An adverse reaction could make it necessary for the patient to visit to the office or even the hospital.

Don't Try This at Home

One of the main biologics used in allergy practices is omalizumab, an anti-IgE antibody used to treat severe, persistent asthma and chronic urticaria, explained Sanjiv Sur, MD, from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

It is administered subcutaneously and, because it comes with a risk for anaphylaxis, cannot be administered at home, he warned, adding that patients should be evaluated on an individual basis assess to its risk–benefit ratio.