WalMart, Target Limit Customers in Stores

April 6, 2020 -- The number of people allowed in their stores at one time will be limited in an effort to promote social distancing, Walmart and Target say.

People should stay at least six feet apart from each other in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises.

"To promote social distancing with its team and guests, Target will monitor store traffic, and meter, or limit, the number of guests inside stores, when needed," the company said in a news release, CBS News reported.

Walmart "will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store's capacity," a company news release said.