COMMENTARY: COVID-19 Diary Day 3: Facing the Prospect of Dying Alone

APRIL 07, 2020 -- This is the week. As of yesterday, Monday, April 6, Rhode Island has 1082 cases; 109 people are in the hospital, with 37 in intensive care units and 26 intubated. Twenty-seven people have died. For weeks, Governor Gina Raimondo has told us that the numbers will continue to go up: more infections, more hospitalizations, and more deaths. We're now beginning to experience this.

What that means for my institution, Lifespan Cancer Institute, and the faculty, fellows, staff, and patients greatly worries me. I've been telling my own patients that we intend to continue operating as normally as we can. This means treatments as scheduled, visits as necessary (with most moved to the virtual space), and normal operating hours, including on Saturday. COVID-19 may be in Providence, but it's not like cancer will take a holiday. To that point, my clinic remains busy. This week, for example, I saw eight people dealing with a new cancer diagnosis; most of them I saw alone because of visitor restrictions. For the first time, I wasn't sure if the sadness staring back at me was due to cancer or the fact that the patient had to face it alone.

Late last week our leadership met to create Plan B: How would we manage our patients and practices if the surge occurred? The house staff would be deployed to the medical and surgical floors to care for the very sick. We would be expected to staff the inpatient services ourselves.

Yet it raised more questions than it answered:

Could we ensure that the oncology floor would be kept COVID-19 free?

Would everyone be expected to do inpatient services?

Who would assume the care of patients with cancer who were also COVID-19 exposed?

What happens if we get sick, and would those of us with young families be given a place to live so as not to expose them?

We were dealing with staffing of four infusion sites and two hospital inpatient services. We decided that our fellows would help staff the inpatient wards, working with our hospitalist oncologist. The outpatient attendings would staff all consults, doing 1 week at a time. But given that some have greater risks for severe infection, we would not have physicians over 60 or those with severe comorbidities in the rotation; instead, they would form the backbone of our clinics.