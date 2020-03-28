Noninvasive Ventilatory Support in COVID-19: Friend or Foe?

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 07, 2020 -- With intensive care units (ICUs) in numerous countries overwhelmed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals have turned to noninvasive ventilation (NIV) to stave off severe respiratory failure and ease the pressure on scarce resources.

This practice is seen as controversial by some US clinicians, but has been widely employed in China and is gaining traction in Europe, with the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) now recommending it.

And there is debate as to whether NIV devices — such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), ordinarily used to treat conditions such as sleep apnea — should be the first port of call, or rather oxygen delivered by high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC).

Another concern is whether the benefits of using such interventions outweigh the risks of possible aerosolization of the virus, which could increase the risk of nosocomial infection. This issue may be especially pertinent when personal protective equipment for medical staff is in short supply

In some places, most notably Italy, helmet devices that cover the patient's head entirely — as opposed to the face masks typically used with other NIV — have been employed, which may help limit aerosolization.

CPAP or HFNC to Slow Disease Progression?

NIV is defined as a ventilation modality that supports breathing by delivering mechanically assisted breaths without the need for intubation or surgical airway. There are two main types: negative-pressure ventilation and noninvasive positive-pressure ventilation (NIPPV).

The latter is further subdivided into several subtypes, including CPAP and bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP).

NIV devices reduce the effort of breathing and help maintain inflation of the alveoli, thus increasing oxygenation.

Detailing the Italian experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, one expert observed that CPAP could be beneficial not only to reduce ICU admissions and the number of patients requiring intubation but also because nurses can administer it.

However, are CPAP and similar NIV devices the best choice?

ESICM issued one of the first international guidelines on the management of critically ill patients with COVID-19 in intensive care on March 23, as reported by Medscape Medical News.