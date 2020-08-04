What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 08, 2020 -- The American Medical Association (AMA) along with scores of specialty and state medical societies are asking the Trump administration to help the nation's clinicians out with an immediate cash infusion that they say they need to sustain their practices, many of which have been crippled by the COVID-19 crisis.

In an April 7 letter to Secretary of US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar, the AMA, backed by 137 medical groups, made the case for "immediate financial assistance" from the government for all US physicians and nurse practitioners and physician assistants enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid. These payments would be equal to roughly 1 month's worth of prepandemic revenue from all payers.

Under the methodology laid out in the letter, HHS would use an individual clinician's average monthly Medicare payment from October to December 2019 to determine their precrisis monthly revenue.

Because Medicare business generates an average of 35% of practice revenue in most specialties, the letter suggests that HHS triple the monthly Medicare payment to calculate the amount of emergency funding it should provide to each clinician.

The letter acknowledges that this approach wouldn't work for certain specialties, such as psychiatry, allergy/immunology, obstetrics/gynecology, and pediatrics, which derive far less revenue from Medicare than other specialties do. These physicians' payouts "should be adjusted upward accordingly," the letter states.

"Physicians are continuing to put their patients' needs first to combat this unprecedented public health emergency," the AMA writes. "We urge you to support them against financial peril while they put their lives and businesses at risk."

Other Emergency Funding Programs

These disbursements would be separate from the $30 billion in direct provider payments announced on April 7 by Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Because these payments are based on Medicare volume, the vast majority of this money is expected to go to hospitals.

The government is also providing financial support to hospitals, physicians, and other clinicians affected by the pandemic through CMS's accelerated/advance payment program, as reported by Medscape Medical News . Physician practices can apply to receive upfront payments equal to 3 months' worth of their historical Medicare payments, but they must pay back these loans, starting at 120 days after receiving them.