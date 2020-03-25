COMMENTARY: AMSA President: COVID-19 Shouldn't Sideline Med Students

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 08, 2020 -- COVID-19 has shaken up everyone in medicine, from experienced doctors to those still in training. I know that many medical students feel that they have been thrown to the sidelines, forced to watch as our educators and more experienced peers enter a life-or-death fight. Students do not have to stay on that sideline.

I chose to become the president of the American Medical Student Association (AMSA) in order to help empower future physicians in the same way that this organization empowered me as a student. I was hopeful that this role would allow me to reach communities all over the country. That is why, at this time of crisis, I would like to share some guidance on the pandemic with you and offer you my personal phone number: (330) 814-2694. I hope you know that I am dedicated to helping all of you in any way that I can.

In my role at AMSA, I have heard from medical students across the country who want to know what this pandemic means for their future. To be quite honest, no one knows. Everyone is unsure about where things are going, and the situation changes by the hour. The more pressing question, then, is how med students can be effective right now, during this unprecedented crisis.

To help find specific ways that students can help, AMSA began holding roundtable sessions about the pandemic. During the first session, many participants wanted to know how students could help with the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). They also were curious about opportunities for advocacy and how they should proceed with their medical education.

In a video Q&A conducted by AMSA, Pamela Wible, MD, spoke to many of these concerns. Although such advice may seem obvious, she began by reiterating that medical students can be helpful by first following recommended guidelines regarding physical and social distancing. She also pointed out that students who are not graduating early (in order to help directly) can use this time to continue their learning and studying. Her advice was to continue to go through question banks and read ahead on material that you have not yet learned. This isn't to say that you should spend your whole day studying , but you can become more prepared while you are afforded this time.