COVID-19: Are Acute Stroke Patients Avoiding Emergency Care?

APRIL 08, 2020 -- Neurologists across the country are reporting a drop in the number of acute stroke patients seeking emergency care during the COVID-19 pandemic ― suggesting that some patients may be intentionally staying home rather than risking coronavirus exposure at hospital emergency departments (EDs).

Stroke specialists in New Orleans, Chicago, Seattle, and elsewhere told Medscape Medical News they are seeing a precipitous drop in the number of acute strokes at their institutions ― and not just in the number of milder cases. Doctors on Twitter are sharing similar reports and are using social media to highlight this issue.

Gabriel Vidal, MD, a vascular and interventional neurologist at the Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, said there are "definitely" fewer patients with stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA) seeking care at his facility and others throughout the New Orleans area, which has been hard hit by COVID-19.

"Even in Louisiana, we have a very large 53-hospital telestroke network, and the number of consults has diminished greatly," Vidal added.

In Chicago, emergency medical service activations for patients with suspected strokes are down about 30%, Shyam Prabhakaran, MD, professor and chair of neurology at the University of Chicago Biological Sciences, Illinois, told Medscape Medical News.

"It appears to be that mild stroke and TIA patients may be more likely to stay at home and seek alternative care rather than come to the ED," Prabhakaran said. However, "the severe strokes may be less affected and continue to come to emergency departments."

"Getting the Word Out"

That may not be the whole story in Seattle, Washington, where a stroke specialist at Harborview Medical Center reported a drop in patients across the stroke-severity spectrum.

Some patients with milder strokes no longer come to Harborview for a comprehensive evaluation and workup, but that is only "a partial explanation," said David Tirschwell, MD, medical director of comprehensive stroke care at the University of Washington (UW) Medicine Stroke Center at Harborview and a professor of neurology at UW.

"The thrombectomies are down also," he added. "It's hard to have great numbers in real time, but it's probably safe to say it's at least a 50% reduction in the number of admissions."