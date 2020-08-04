What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 08, 2020 -- The guideline on COVID-19–related triage of patients with breast cancer was released on March 24, 2020 by the COVID 19 Pandemic Breast Cancer Consortium, which comprises representatives from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), the Commission on Cancer (CoC), the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS), and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN).[1]

As a general recommendation, the guidelines advise that determination of patients' case status (ie, risk of death time frame) be made by a multidisciplinary team, ideally in a multi-clinician setting (breast tumor board conference). This multidisciplinary discussion should be documented in the medical record.

Phase I – Semi-urgent Setting (Preparation Phase)

In this setting, the hospital has few COVID-19 patients, its resources are not exhausted, it still has ICU ventilator capacity, and the COVID-19 trajectory is not in rapid escalation phase. Here, the guideline recommends restricting surgery to patients whose survival is likely to be compromised if their procedure is not performed within the next 3 months.

In phase I, cases that need to be done as soon as feasible (recognizing that the hospital's status is likely to progress over next few weeks) include the following:

Patients finishing neoadjuvant treatment

Patients with clinical stage T2 or N1 estrogen receptor (ER)–positive/progesterone receptor (PR)–positive/HER2-negative tumors

Patients with triple negative or HER2 positive tumors

Patients with discordant biopsies likely to be malignant

Excision of malignant recurrence

Note that in some cases of ER+/PR+/HER2-, triple negative, or HER2 positive tumors, institutions may decide to proceed with surgery versus subjecting a patient to an immunocompromised state with neoadjuvant chemotherapy; those decisions will depend on institutional resources. The guidelines encourage use of breast-conserving surgery whenever possible and recommend deferring definitive mastectomy and/or reconstruction until after the COVID-19 pandemic resolves provided radiation oncology services are available.

Cases that should be deferred include the following: