APRIL 08, 2020 -- Over 7 days, Leora Horwitz, MD, admitted 58 patients for COVID rule-out—50 tested positive. At the time, her hospital had 12 non–intensive care unit (ICU) COVID-19 units; it's now almost entirely filled with COVID-19 patients.

The director of the Center for Healthcare Innovation and Delivery Science at NYU Langone Medical Center shared her experience on social media. She recounted the exhaustion caused by constant vigilance in having to remember to open doors with a paper towel, wipe her computer and phone with bleach before using, and of course not to touch her face.

Then there was the emotional toll of seeing terrified patients without any visitors and knowing some would deteriorate. "I've been spoiled by modern medicine—in general, I'm not used to feeling quite so helpless."

The number one priority for her patients was not to die alone in hospital—an unattainable luxury for many during a pandemic, but Horwitz successfully battled to find hospice care for two and helped others call or message family before anaesthesia and intubation, even though it sometimes took hours and use of her personal Skype.

The Twitter threads from the mom of three, who spent the week alone in a rented apartment near her hospital, resonated far and wide with over 10,000 retweets.

Vineet Chopra, MBBS, the division chief of hospital medicine at the University of Michigan, read Horwitz's thread and added his hospital's experience.

What were these physicians' quick takes and tips?

Clinical Course

Patients can deteriorate fast. Horwitz started calling the ICU for any patient who went from room air to requiring 6 L of oxygen per minute in under 24 hours.

Chopra saw two disease phenotypes: 1) those with mild-to-moderate hypoxia, who improve slowly over time, and 2) those with rapidly escalating oxygen needs, who proceed quickly to intubation.

The scary part for him was that it was not uncommon to see young, relatively healthy people end up on a ventilator (as reported in France).

Several of these young patents were obese, Chopra told Medscape, a risk factor for worse outcome in the H1N1 influenza pandemic.