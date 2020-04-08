COVID-19 Hitting Some African American Communities Harder

April 8, 2020 -- In states such as Michigan and Louisiana, as well as in cities like Chicago and Milwaukee, African American people are making up a disproportionately large number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, officials say.

In Chicago, African American people make up 30% of the population but account for 52% of the 4,600 confirmed cases, said Allison Arwady, MD, MPH, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, during a press conference this week. African American people have also made up 72% of the 98 deaths in Chicago residents. The death rate for black Chicagoans is seven times the rate for the city’s white residents, she said.

“We are all in this crisis together,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during the briefing, “but we are not experiencing this crisis in the same way.”

In Michigan, African American people account for 14% of the population but make up 33% of the state’s confirmed cases and 40% of deaths, according to the most recent figures.

In Louisiana, African American people make up 32% of the state population but have accounted for over 70% of COVID-19 deaths.

In Milwaukee County, WI, African American people have made up 652 confirmed cases and 40 deaths, compared to 362 cases in white people and 15 deaths. African American residents make up 27% of the county population, while white residents account for 64%.

Such early numbers have prompted a national civil rights organization to call for federal and state governments to release demographic data out of concerns about delayed care and high mortality rates for African American people, as well as to prevent the faster spread of coronavirus across the nation.

“We believe that this data is critical in the fight against this pandemic,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “The public deserves transparency in order to fully understand the impact of this pandemic and its disproportionate effect on certain African American communities.”

The group is demanding that federal agencies, including the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, begin publicly providing demographic data, including race, for COVID-19 tests performed, confirmed cases, and fatalities.