How Do You Choose Who Gets a Ventilator?

April 8, 2020 -- If ventilators get scarce in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, which patients will get one of these life-saving machines? Who will decide and how? Are there any guidelines in place? What’s considered fair and just?

“We’re now beginning to anticipate the issues we’re going to have to face in the next few days about shortages of ventilators and ICU beds,” says Robert Klitzman, MD, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City and director of the school’s master’s in bioethics program. “It is extremely unfortunate that we do not have enough ventilators.”

The issue has become urgent as doctors, hospitals, and states decide how to ration ventilators should they become overwhelmed with patients.

“As a nation, we’ve not yet had to face this kind of a crisis,” says Klitzman. “But people have luckily thought about this in advance when cooler heads prevailed, where it wasn’t in the middle of a panic, in the middle of a crisis.”

The coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19 is new, but the question of rationing ventilators is not. Ventilators are life-saving equipment for COVID-19 patients, whose damaged lungs make it hard to breathe. The machines breathe for them, delivering high levels of oxygen so that patients have a chance to recover.

There are no uniform national guidelines on the subject. But some states, hospital systems, and individual hospitals have made their own policies, says bioethicist Paul Wolpe, PhD, director of the Center for Ethics at Emory University in Atlanta.

Wolpe understands the public fears of the shortage, made worse by people’s lack of knowledge on how such difficult decisions are made. “Ethicists involved are extremely sensitive to the worries that the public has,” he says.

He has reviewed many policies and says they often have things in common, including an emphasis on respect for patients and their families, fairness, and transparency.

“Transparency is another value that’s in a lot of these policies, that patients should be told exactly how decisions are going to be made,” Wolpe says. Many policies also allow for an appeals process if patients or families feel that they’ve been unfairly denied, he says. Wolpe is also the president of the Association of Bioethics Program Directors, which includes heads of ethics programs at universities and hospitals.