APRIL 09, 2020 --Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

New CDC Return-to-Work Guidelines

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new interim guidance on return-to-work rules for critical infrastructure workers, such as healthcare workers and first responders, who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic.

The guidelines recommend that employers measure employees' temperatures and assess their symptoms each day before work, and that potentially exposed workers monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing when at work, and wear face masks for 14 days after their last suspected exposure. Previous guidance recommended potentially exposed workers stay home for 14 days.

Clinical Tips From Frontline Docs

Over 7 days, Leora Horwitz, MD, admitted 58 patients for COVID rule-out to NYU Langone Medical Center; 50 tested positive. She recounted her exhaustion on social media, and shared practical clinical tips. Vineet Chopra, MBBS, the division chief of hospital medicine at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, chimed in.

Despite the challenges of caring for COVID-19 patients, Chopra expressed some hope: "It's true, it's a bad disease. But we have discharged many people home after short hospital stays. All felt great at discharge. I'll count that as a win."

Case Reports: Guillain-Barré, Acute Hepatitis

Physicians in China have reported what they say is the first case of a patient with COVID-19 initially presenting with acute Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). "Our single case report only suggests a possible association between GBS and SARS-CoV-2 infection. It may or may not have a causal relationship," one of the physicians told Medscape Medical News .

Meanwhile, physicians in New York describe a patient with COVID-19 who presented with acute hepatitis as the primary symptom before developing respiratory symptoms, which they also say is the first documented case of its kind.

Pushback, More Testing for Hydroxychloroquine

In a joint statement, the nation's leading cardiology associations urged clinicians to be cautious using hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for COVID-19 in patients with cardiovascular disease, as arrhythmias can be complications of these drugs.