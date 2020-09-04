COMMENTARY: COVID-19 Diary Day 4: Am I Losing My Humanity? Already?

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 09, 2020 -- What a difference a week makes. Four days ago I wrote about the surge that we were expecting and how our institution was preparing by restricting visitors. Still, I was able to bend the rules and get an anxious father into the clinic so he could hear his only daughter's cancer prognosis and the treatment I was recommending. There are times when people need their family, and I was in a position to make that happen.

That was then.As predicted, the number of people infected with COVID-19 is rising in Rhode Island, where I practice. A month ago, only two people had tested positive; as of April 7, 1229 are infected and 30 have died.

Given this increase, mandatory changes to our visitor policy were made: No visitors are allowed—a "zero tolerance" policy. I can no longer advocate for my patients or their families in this respect. Those admitted to the hospital because of a complication of cancer will be isolated; those nearing the end of their life will not get the chance to physically be with their friends or family; they will have to make do with video visitation. I understand that it's necessary, but this doesn't stop me from being deeply unsettled.

Perhaps it is because I feel that the art of medicine is under direct assault with these barriers. I pride myself in meeting someone's gaze, engaging them in conversation, and communicating with the power of touch. Whether it be a physical exam, a pat on the back, a firm handshake, or a hug at the end of a visit, these are bonding moments between a person seeking help and their doctor. At the end of life, the art of medicine is being in a room with your patient, their friends, and their family, and speaking the words that many are not prepared to hear:

"It's time."

"There's nothing more we can do."

"You're dying."

There is a solemnity to these conversations, an intimacy, and I've always felt the importance of being physically present for them. Communication, communion, and touch—these are the pillars of medical humanity.