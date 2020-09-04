COVID-19: What T1 Diabetes Patients Need to Know

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- If you or your child has type 1 diabetes, you already have a lot of extra health worries, and now you need to add COVID-19 infections to the list.

You may be wondering if you have a higher risk of catching COVID-19, if you'll be able to get your diabetes supplies and how you might handle the illness if you do get sick.

Here's some information to help you get through this trying time:

Is my risk of COVID-19 higher?

Aaron Kowalski, CEO of JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), has some good news on this front.

"Healthy type 1 folks aren't more at risk if they have a reasonable A1C," he said. An A1C is a blood test that estimates blood sugar control during the past two to three months.

But, for those who are having trouble keeping their A1C down, he added that consistently high blood sugar can make people more susceptible to infection.

Dr. Mary Pat Gallagher is director of the pediatric diabetes center at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

"If you have an A1C that is less than 9.5%, you are not really considered immunocompromised," she said. "Higher blood sugar levels for more than two weeks can impair immune function."

But, she cautioned, "None of us has any immunity to this virus. We're all extremely susceptible, whether or not we have type 1 diabetes."

What about complications?

While some of the early data from China and Italy seems to suggest that people with diabetes have a higher risk of complications, Gallagher said those findings probably represent older people with type 2 diabetes and additional medical conditions.

"Children appear -- regardless of [any other illnesses] -- to be doing very well. There are definitely children in the hospital, but their risk of developing serious illness is much lower," Gallagher noted.

And, no matter your age, if your blood sugar is well-controlled, you probably don't have a higher risk of COVID-19-specific complications. But getting sick when you have type 1 diabetes is always a challenge.