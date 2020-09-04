Don't Count on Warmer Weather to Curb COVID-19

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Both the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and a report out of China are dampening hopes that -- as happens with colds and the flu -- COVID-19 might begin to fade with hotter weather.

"Given that countries currently in 'summer' climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed," according to experts at the National Academy of Sciences (NAS).

And a new study conducted between early January and early March in 224 coronavirus-endemic cities across China supports that notion. It found that coronavirus transmission did not seem to change with fluctuations in daily temperature or humidity.

"Our study does not support the hypothesis that high temperatures and UV radiation [sunlight] can reduce the transmission of COVID-19," said a team led by Ye Yao, of Fudan University in Shanghai. "It might be premature to count on warmer weather to control COVID-19."

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency medicine specialist working at the heart of the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak in New York City, agreed.

The new findings run "contrary to claims in early February that the virus will 'miraculously' go away by April as temperatures rise," said Glatter, who practices at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Still, there is some reason for hope. As the Chinese team noted, it's long been known that upper respiratory infections tend to cluster in colder seasons. The exact reasons for that aren't clear, but Yao's group said a number of factors are probably at play.

With more sunlit days, summer could boost people's natural vitamin D levels, which in turn might give a boost to their immune systems. The sun's UV rays are also thought to help kill viruses such as flu and the common cold. Also, most countries let children out from school in the summertime, which can also lower transmission rates, the Chinese group said.

But what about coronaviruses?

As the NAS noted in a news release Wednesday, "experimental studies show a relationship between higher temperatures and humidity levels and reduced survival of the COVID-19 virus in the laboratory." But the NAS also stressed that many other factors could influence the person-to-person spread of the new coronavirus.