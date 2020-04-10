What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 10, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Tracking Infections

No one knows how many clinicians have been infected with the novel coronavirus. While states are regularly reporting overall infection numbers and deaths, few have been specifically tracking infections in healthcare workers. Without that data, it’s difficult to pinpoint which areas are at greatest risk and most in need of personal protective equipment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told Medscape Medical News that it is "actively looking into the number of healthcare workers with COVID-19 and hopes to make that information public soon."

Patient numbers, overall, have proven difficult to come by, and no one knows how many people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Even though hospitals have been asked to submit data to the CDC daily on how many patients they're treating, it's unclear how many have done so and the agency has yet to release what data they do have, according to this report by ProPublica.

Comorbidities Predict Hospitalization

Nearly 90% of hospitalized patients have some type of underlying condition, according to data from the CDC's newly created COVID-19–Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET).

"These findings underscore the importance of preventive measures (e.g., social distancing, respiratory hygiene, and wearing face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain) to protect older adults and persons with underlying medical conditions," the investigators write.

Hypertension was the most common comorbidity, followed by cardiovascular disease and obesity, MDedge reported.

Relaxing Telehealth Rules

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) temporarily suspended a number of rules so that physicians can provide telehealth services across state lines, and to allow mid-level practitioners to provide as much care as they’re allowed by their state licenses.

Doctors can now care for patients at rural hospitals via phone, radio, or online communications without having to be physically present. "It's all hands on deck," said CMS Administrator Seema Verma in a press release. "All frontline medical professionals need to be able to work at the highest level they were trained for."