COMMENTARY: COVID-19 Diary Day 6: Clinicians' Choices Shouldn't Be Judged

APRIL 10, 2020 -- Yesterday we celebrated the 12th birthday of my twins. We had a special dinner before we sang "Happy Birthday," ate cake (which I made myself!), and opened presents.

There were no other family and friends at our house because of COVID-19. The absence of one particular woman was painfully obvious. My mother-in-law, Marilyn, has been an intimate part of our kids' lives since they were born. She has always been there for our kids: celebrating baptisms and First Communions; attending soccer games, baseball games, and cheerleading competitions; being with us for graduations and, of course, birthdays. Whenever I travel, she steps in to help us. Whenever we have to work on weekends, she volunteers to babysit. She is a best friend to my oldest daughter and the reason we live in our town. She has never missed a celebration.

Until now.

I tried to convince myself that she could come over, that we could all wear masks. That even if she didn't come for dinner, she could still sing "Happy Birthday" and take a piece of cake home. But she couldn't hug the kids or give them a kiss. We couldn't hug either—we could not even shake hands.

This might sound overblown. But I'm still working at a cancer center. True, I change into scrubs at work and then back into street clothes when I leave. I shower when I get home and immediately throw everything into the washer. But at our institution, we aren't testing for COVID-19 in the absence of symptoms, nor are we screening all healthcare workers for fevers. There is no way for me to be absolutely certain that I am not an asymptomatic carrier. Knowing that this virus tends to be particularly dangerous to older people, I wouldn't be able to look at myself if she got sick. I would feel responsible.

And so we celebrated, privately, physically distanced from her and other family members, resigned to this new and hopefully temporary reality.

We are not alone, particularly considering the Easter holiday this weekend. From fourth-year medical students forced to celebrate their residency Match Day in private to those of Jewish faith not allowed to gather around a communal table for Seder, I have heard from friends, and read online, about the sadness that comes from quarantine.