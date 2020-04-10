COVID-19 Shows Gaps in Controls at Nursing Homes

April 10, 2020 -- Family members are growing more concerned about whether nursing homes can keep their elderly relatives safe from COVID-19, as nearly 150 of the homes across 27 states have at least one resident with the disease. Residents and staff at 90 Maryland nursing homes and assisted living facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) reported Sunday.

The scenes that played out last week at the Pleasantville Nursing Home in Carroll County, MD, were reminiscent of Kirkland Life Care Center in Seattle -- the epicenter of the outbreak in Washington state. Ninety-nine residents and staff at Pleasantville tested positive, and six residents died, leaving relatives no time to say goodbye to loved ones, according to The Washington Post.

It also highlighted the problems facing nursing homes during an outbreak. With frequent staff shortages and a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and oxygen tanks, nurses struggled to care for patients as their health got worse, and they quickly became overwhelmed. Hogan ordered the Maryland National Guard to step in, and their medical personnel triaged the patients and sent 42 people to nearby hospitals in several ambulances, ThePost reported.

Given that 1.3 million elderly adults live permanently in about 15,000 nursing homes nationwide, more coronavirus outbreaks are expected.

Long-term care residents in nursing homes are the most vulnerable to viral infections, including COVID-19, because they are typically 65 or older, have other medical conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, and live in a group setting. Once they’re infected, these older adults are more likely to be hospitalized, admitted to an intensive care unit, and die, according to the CDC.