APRIL 10, 2020 -- A social worker in New York City was home, caring for his sick son, when the hospital at which he works ordered him to report back to work. His son had COVID-19, yet his hospital told him he had to show up in person.

The social worker's situation is just one of many NYC Health + Hospitals employees who could work remotely yet are required to report in person. His circumstances were described in a letter sent by Lichten & Bright, a law firm representing the New York City Health Services Employees Union, Local 768.

"Despite the fact that all or virtually all of the work social workers perform can be done remotely, only a handful…are being permitted to work from home," said the letter, which was written on behalf of about 1000 social workers and 150 medical records specialists and addressed to NYC H+H CEO Mitchell Katz, MD.

Most social workers stopped seeing patients in person in early March. But many still face crowded conditions at several points during their work day. They take public transportation to work, come face-to-face with other healthcare workers and patients in elevators, and some attend daily meetings with up to 10 employees in conference rooms too small to stay six feet apart, the letter says.

"The social workers are scared to go to work," said Daniel Bright, the letter's author. "They're baffled by the lack of any management response that would allow them to work from home. They are worried about getting exposed to the coronavirus while riding the subway or the bus to work or at work from a doctor or nurse or patient, and getting sick themselves or taking it home to their families."

There is no good reason that the social workers should be compelled to be physically at work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bright said. The handful of social workers at NYC H+H's World Trade Center Environmental Health Center clinic at Bellevue who have been allowed to work from home on an ad hoc basis, he said, have done so successfully.