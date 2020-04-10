When COVID-19 Postpones Your Screening Test or Surgery

Waiting for a health service you need can be an anxiety -producing experience. It's normal to wonder how the delay could affect your health. Whether to wait, and for how long, will depend on your need for medical care.

Hospitals have delayed these services to protect healthy people from the virus and to save medical equipment and supplies for those who do have it, as doctors of all stripes have been pulled into coronavirus duty. Social distancing has forced doctors to reschedule routine checkups and other medical visits or to move them to telemedicine.

April 10, 2020 -- Coronavirus has put our lives on hold. We've postponed graduations and weddings, canceled concerts and corporate meetings. And many of us have had to put off elective surgery and screening tests.

Delayed Surgery

Anyone who needs emergency surgery -- like for a ruptured appendix or a heart attack -- will still get it. But most elective surgeries have been put on hold.

Elective doesn't mean that you don't need the surgery. It just means you can schedule it for a later date because your life doesn't depend on it. Knee replacements and cataract surgery are examples of elective surgeries.

Some elective surgeries, like nose jobs, can easily wait. Others are a little trickier, like gallbladder surgery for gallstones.

"Once you have that, it's a time bomb. If you don't do something and the stone moves, you can get an infection. You could get a blockage in the bowel. That's an emergency," says Rafael A. Lugo, MD, owner and CEO at Lugo Surgical Group in Shenandoah, TX.

A wait won't affect the outcome of many elective procedures. But in some cases, it could change the type of surgery you need.

An injury that gets worse could turn an arthroscopic surgery into an open one with a bigger incision and a longer recovery time. A cataract can thicken with time, making it harder for the surgeon to remove, says Yuna Rapoport, MD, an eye doctor at Manhattan Eye and assistant clinical professor at Mount Sinai. "It's a more challenging surgery."