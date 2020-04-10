WWII Vet Shows Off Dance Moves During Quarantine

April 10, 2020 -- A 97-year-old veteran is spreading joy during the coronavirus pandemic with his epic dance moves.

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight tweeted a video of Chuck -- a World War II Navy pilot -- dancing on his doorstep to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

More than 1 million people have watched the video so far -- including Timberlake himself. The star shared a snippet of the performance to his Instagram story, saying, “This just made my day.”

People over the age of 65 seem to be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC. The agency is urging older adults to stay home, wash their hands often, and stay 6 feet away from others, whenever possible.