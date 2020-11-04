Coronavirus Social: PPE Arguments and Pandemic Prophecies

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 11, 2020 -- Personal protective equipment (PPE) was very much on the minds of social media users this week, whether it was how shortages risk safety or a brainstorm for a new DIY mask design. On LinkedIn, Bill Gates reminded us that he's been prophesizing about a pandemic for a long time.

An Argument About Care vs Caregiver Safety

An argument about PPE availability for medical staff at a California hospital has spilled out onto Twitter.

It started with an email from a program director at the hospital, telling healthcare providers they should treat patients with COVID-19 regardless of whether they have access to proper PPE.

"We cannot remove the obligation to respond to and manage decompensating or unstable patients if you choose to be involved in patient care. Every faculty I have surveyed agrees that they would save a dying patient regardless of PPE availability, COVID status, or physician risk status," said a screenshot of an email posted by Amy Lasky, MD, an Ob/Gyn at the same hospital.

"Hey @UCSFMedicine, is this what you tell your residents — to go into rooms without PPE and risk their own lives or else be placed on temporary leave of absence? UNACCEPTABLE AND UNETHICAL," Lasky tweeted.

Hey @UCSFMedicine, is this what you tell your residents- to go into rooms without PPE and risk their own lives or else be placed on temporary leave of absence ?

UNACCEPTABLE AND UNETHICAL. @acgme @AmerMedicalAssn #medtwitter #GetMePPE pic.twitter.com/AfATFtCepg — Amy Lasky, MD (@AmyLaskyMD) April 6, 2020

Lasky asked the Twitter community to share the post widely and to contact UCSF to demand basic safety guidelines. This touched off a heated Tweet storm, with some users agreeing with her and others taking the side of the program director. A user who identified herself as a Canadian medical resident said she's been told by her hospital to treat patients regardless of PPE availability or she risked liability or disciplinary action.

Eventually, the hospital weighed in with a screenshot of a follow-up letter sent to its staff, underscoring their commitment to staff safety.

"We deeply apologize for this message and the anxiety it caused…we will continue to work tirelessly to support residents in these difficult times," the screenshot read in part.

The long exchange highlights the difficult decisions hospital staff are making while balancing the short supply of essential safety equipment with the onslaught of COVID patients.