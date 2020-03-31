COVID-19 Might Cost Health Insurers Over $550 Billion: Report

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 11, 2020 -- The cost to US health insurers of the COVID-19 pandemic might be anywhere between $56 billion and $556 billion in 2020 and 2021 combined, depending on how many people are infected, according to a new report prepared for America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), the industry trade association.

The report, by the Wakely Consulting Group, modeled healthcare utilization and costs on the basis of published studies for infection rates ranging from 20% to 60% of the population. The researchers also calculated the costs if only 10% of the population — half of the lower bound of infection rates in the studies — was infected with the coronavirus.

The report evaluated these scenarios for a population of 255 million insured people, including members of commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid managed care plans.

If just 10% of this population was infected, insurance-allowed costs would range from $56.2 billion to $92.7 billion during the 2-year period. If 20% of the people were infected, the cost range would be $112.5 billion to $185.4 billion. If 60% caught the virus, it would cost insurers from $337.5 billion to $556.1 billion.

Wakely also estimated that plan enrollees would pay 14% to 18% of the annual allowed costs. Thus, copayments and deductibles would cost plan members $10 billion to $78 billion in 2020 and 2021, again depending on the infection rate.

For each person admitted into intensive care, the costs — on average — could exceed $30,000, according to an AHIP news release.

The researchers modeled the costs and utilization of COVID-19 patients on data for patients who had been treated for seasonal influenza and pneumonia.

To estimate inpatient costs, they used the 75th percentile of admission costs for patients with ICU admissions and the 25th percentile of admission costs for non-ICU cases. Other cost figures came from claims databases.

The researchers assumed that 75% of total costs would be incurred in 2020, and 25% of costs would occur in 2021, after the pandemic waned. It's notable, however, that such a high cost was projected for the second year of the disease.