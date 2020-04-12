What Do Early Remdesivir Data Suggest?

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 12, 2020 -- New data on the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir (Gilead) suggest clinical improvement in 36 of 53 patients (68%) hospitalized for severe COVID-19, according to a new study published online April 10 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

But experts are warning that these data come from compassionate use in a wide variety of patients, with no randomization and no control group.

"It is impossible to know the outcome for this relatively small group of patients had they not received remdesivir," commented Stephen Griffin, PhD, associate professor at the University of Leeds School of Medicine, United Kingdom, who was not involved with the study.

"As the authors point out, a randomized clinical trial is necessary to determine the true effectiveness of this drug," Griffin added in comments he provided to the Science Media Centre in London. Such trials are underway. "The data from this paper are almost uninterpretable," said Stephen Evans, MSc, FRCP, professor of pharmacoepidemiology, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, who provided comments to the Science Media Centre.

Evans notes that the authors describe multiple caveats that limit interpretation of the results, including the small sample size, the relatively short follow-up, missing data, no follow-up on eight patients, and lack of a randomized control group.

Meanwhile, Josh Farkas, MD, who writes the PulmCrit blog, details his criticisms in a piece entitled, "Eleven reasons the NEJM paper on remdesivir reveals nothing." Beyond the issues the authors list, he points out several more, including cherry picking of patients. "Remdesivir was aggressively sought-after by thousands of patients with COVID-19," he writes. "Of these patients, 61 ended up receiving the drug. Why did these patients receive medication, out of scores of patients applying to receive it?"

Also, there are no follow-up data for 8 of the 61 patients who received an initial dose of the drug, leaving 53 for the published analysis, continues Farkas, who is an assistant professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of Vermont in Burlington.