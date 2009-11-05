What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 12, 2020 -- On Friday, March 20, an identity-protected Georgia physician told CNN's Sara Sidner, "It's the first time in my career that I've been afraid."

The COVID-19 pandemic would be frightening even without insufficient ICU beds or ventilators. But when shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) have prompted the CDC to recommend that providers reuse their "one-time-use only" face masks, healthcare professionals now find themselves vulnerable and exposed in literal and unprecedented ways.

Clinicians have always spent their careers on the tenuous threshold separating life and death. Never in our lifetimes, however, have the existential concerns of clinicians themselves been made quite so legible. And never in recent history have they faced the complex moral questions that this public health emergency will inevitably provoke.

The impact of clinician well-being on patient perceptions and quality of care was substantiated well in advance of this coronavirus outbreak. More than merely a health crisis, the pandemic is also a global spiritual event. Attending to the spiritual well-being of clinicians is well aligned with current recommendations published in Annals of Internal Medicine to "deploy designated wellness champions in health care systems and practices to field clinicians' concerns." Efforts to demystify the discipline of spiritual health will be helpful to these initiatives in the difficult days ahead.

A few notes to help clear the way:

"Who believes in that stuff?"

More of us than many of us might think.

Western medicine makes its home in a rationalist environment that appropriately relies upon scientific evidence to ensure ethical care. At this moment in human history, however, it's worthwhile to recognize the contemporary healthcare setting as a cultural backdrop all its own, a meeting ground for the clinical encounter that is governed by a distinct set of accepted beliefs, norms, and values.

One consequence of the Cartesian dualism that dominates Western medicine is the survival of a 20th-century artifact: a persisting association of spirituality with anti-intellectualism. This is frequently observable in the comments sections of online articles about medicine and spirituality. It is also representative of a striking disconnect: 95% of Americans and 76% of US physicians believe in G-d, a universal spirit, or a higher power.