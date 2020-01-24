Close 'Wet Markets' to Prevent Next Viral Plague

By EJ Mundell

MONDAY, April 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Sometime in the late fall of 2019, probably in a live-animal "wet market" in Wuhan, China, a strain of coronavirus previously harbored only by animals made the leap to humans.

There are various theories on the intermediary species involved -- snakes, bats or even an armadillo-like creature called the pangolin have been implicated.

A few months later, a global pandemic triggered by that mutated virus has infected more than 1.9 million, killed over 115,000, and devastated economies.

Now, advocates in the animal rights and public health spheres are warning that an even worse outbreak could occur if the world's wet markets aren't shuttered for good.

China, especially, has a long history of selling live wildlife for food or medicinal reasons in urban wet markets.

According to Humane Society International (HSI), after COVID-19 went global, international pressure forced China to introduce a temporary ban on the sale of wild animals for food in early March. That ban has yet to become law, however, and wild animals used for other purposes -- such as traditional medicine and some "farmed" wildlife -- are not included in the ban, HSI notes.

But "the current COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated just how deadly the wildlife trade can be, not just for the wild animals involved, but also for people throughout the world," said Teresa Telecky, HSI's vice president of wildlife.

"COVID-19 has killed thousands of people and will likely have lasting negative impacts on local and global economies," she said in a society news release. "It is a tipping point that governments globally must not ignore."

HSI is calling for any immediate halt to the trade, transport and consumption of wildlife, which poses a risk of future human disease outbreaks such as the coronavirus pandemic. The group has outlined their concerns in a white paper sent to governments worldwide.

Scientists have long suspected the consumption by humans of animals normally found in the wild with human outbreaks of "zoonotic" (originating in animals) disease.

These include severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which emerged in China in 2003, and was thought to have begun when people consumed civets sold for meat.