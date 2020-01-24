COMMENTARY: Dear Gilead: Please Add A Placebo Arm To Remdesivir Trial

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 13, 2020 -- Dear Gilead Leaders,

Congratulations on developing the antiviral remdesivir, which is now being tested for the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection. While you have had great success with antiviral drugs for HIV and hepatitis C virus infections, remdesivir could have an even greater societal benefit.

Your company has also demonstrated goodwill in the timely reporting of compassionate use of remdesivir in 61 patients with COVID-19. This series found improvement in the clinical status of 69% of patients treated with remdesivir.

The global community welcomes the fact that you will be funding randomized clinical trials of remdesivir. Obviously, the randomized trial is the best way to know whether a drug works.

This letter is to commend you for recent protocol changes to the major trial in patients with severe COVID infection but also to ask you to consider some other changes to help reduce bias and allow a clear assessment of remdesivir benefit: blinding and a placebo control.

Most clinicians welcome the decisions to increase the sample size (from 400 to 2400) and to change to a 7-point ordinal endpoint, which includes the outcomes of death, use of mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, use of high-flow oxygen or noninvasive ventilation, low-flow oxygen, hospitalization without oxygen but other medical care, hospitalization only for protocol remdesivir, and no hospitalization, assessed on day 14.

[For those unfamiliar with the ordinal outcome endpoint, ;it’s often used in clinical trials of antiviral agents in hospitalized patients with influenza to increase statistical power relative to time-to-event endpoints because the follow-up in flu trials is short.]

This endpoint provides for the maximum use of clinical information. Indeed, a reduction in patients requiring aggressive measures is an important metric. The problem is that with the exception of death, the other outcomes in this endpoint depend on clinician choice. In an open-label trial, as currently planned, this could lead to bias.

It is early in the course, and the change I propose is to add blinding. You don’t want to spend millions of dollars and end up with a biased result.>