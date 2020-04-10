IBD and COVID-19: Hold Certain Meds, AGA Advises

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 13, 2020 -- Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who develop COVID-19 should stop taking thiopurines, methotrexate, tofacitinib, and biological therapies during the viral illness, according to a clinical practice update from the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA).

"While the COVID-19 pandemic is a global health emergency, patients with IBD have particular concerns for their risk for infection and management of their medical therapies. This clinical practice update incorporates the emerging understanding of COVID-19 and summarizes available guidance for patients with IBD and the providers who take care of them," the authors write.

David T. Rubin, MD, University of Chicago Medicine Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, and colleagues' recommendations were published online April 10 in an expert commentary in Gastroenterology.

Rubin and another author report a variety of financial relationships with pharmaceutical companies.

Patients with IBD are asking whether they are at increased risk for COVID-19, Rubin told Medscape Medical News. "Because they are often on immune-modifying therapy for their inflammatory bowel disease, they worry that they are in the population of folks who are immune compromised.

"In fact, immune suppression is not [the] goal of our management of IBD, it is the immune regulation of an overactive immune response. In some ways, the inflammatory reaction of COVD-19 that results in symptoms and respiratory failure are the same thing — an overactive immune response," he explained.

Clinical Picture May Vary for Patients With IBD and COVID-19

Drugs and biologics that are withheld during viral infection can be resumed once the patient's symptoms have resolved or when follow-up viral testing results are negative or serologic testing shows the patient is in the "convalescent stage of illness," the authors write.

For those hospitalized with severe COVID-19 and at risk of doing poorly, treatment of the IBD will "likely take a back seat" to COVID-19 treatment, but clinicians should consider the coexisting IBD when deciding on therapies for COVID-19 when possible. "It is of interest that clearance of [cytomegalovirus] is enhanced when IBD therapy is added to ganciclovir and that thiopurines and cyclosporine may have anti-coronavirus properties," the authors observe.