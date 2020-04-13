‘Tsunami of Grief’ to Hit as More Loved Ones Die

April 13, 2020 -- When John Pijanowski learned his father was to be taken off a ventilator at a New York hospital, he sat down at his kitchen counter in Fayetteville, AR, and wrote a Twitter tribute to his father he figured only family and close friends would read.

“My dad was a great man. There are no buildings named after him, he left behind no fortune, and there are no books that tell his story. He was not great in the way we often try to define the term -- he was great in that he was such a *good* man -- good to his core, unfailingly good.”

Moments after he finished and closed his computer, John got the phone call that 87-year-old Don Pijanowski had died from COVID-19. And with that call, John became another of the mass of people in this world who began to grieve the loss of a loved one from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, John shared how his father, the youngest of 10 children who was born during the Great Depression, had a way of telling the harsh stories of his childhood with “a warm sense of nostalgia and a twinkle in his eye.” He explained that rather than a suit-and-tie man, his Dad was a blue-collar resident of Buffalo, NY, a “green bar of lava soap guy” who worked in steel manufacturing and then built industrial turbo compressors. He shared stories his father told him, explained how he always viewed his dad as the “coolest in the room,” and closed by saying his dad’s defining feature was “how much he cared about people.”

It was a while before the grieving son went online again. But when he did, he discovered something surprising: His thread about his dad had gone viral, tapping into an enormous sense of collective grief. It has since been read and shared tens of thousands of times across the world, and Pijanowski says Twitter metrics show it’s been viewed more than 4 million times.

“There are some people from my old neighborhood that weighed in, but mostly it’s people from all over the country and the world,” he says. “Most didn’t know my dad at all, but they do know a guy like him who told great stories, loved sports, cared about people, and had that same kind of dirty wash basin in the basement that can never get clean again because so many greasy, oily hands washed in it. They know that guy. That guy was a great guy, and a lot of people are hurting because they are losing ‘that guy.’”