Coronavirus Has Killed Thousands at Nursing Homes

TUESDAY, April 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The numbers are staggering: More than 3,600 nursing home and long-term care residents have died due to COVID-19 infections, with a huge number occurring in just the past two weeks.

The stories are tragic:

A California nursing home with more than a third of residents infected with COVID-19 had to be evacuated when fearful staff didn't show up to work.

Almost nine in 10 residents of a Massachusetts nursing home had COVID-19 infections.

The National Guard was deployed to two New Jersey nursing homes hit especially hard with COVID-19 infections.

A Pennsylvania nursing home believes all 450 residents, and its staff, have been infected with the virus.

What is it about nursing homes and long-term care facilities that makes them uniquely susceptible?

Dr. Richard Baron, president of the American Board of Internal Medicine, said, "There are multiple reasons. The first is that they are effectively enclosed communities -- kind of like a cruise ship.

"There are two patients in a room, staff goes from patient to patient, and residents share meals and entertainment together. Practicing social distancing is challenging in this setting, and this virus spreads from person to person with some ease," he explained.

Another important reason is that the immune system in older people just isn't as "vigorous or effective," Baron said.

Older people also don't have the same reserves that someone younger has. "As we age, we lose the reserve our organs have. If you're just sitting still and breathing, you don't use much lung capacity. But in somebody with pneumonia, the lung is infected and filling with fluid, which takes some lung capacity offline. If your reserve is already low, you may be making a demand that your body can't meet -- like being overdrawn from the bank," Baron explained.

Given the vulnerability of older people, preventing infections becomes even more important.

To that end, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services moved aggressively to try to limit the spread in nursing homes by advising facilities to restrict visitors and nonessential workers on March 13. The agency is expected to advise nursing homes to disclose any infections in their facilities to loved ones of residents, the Associated Press reports.