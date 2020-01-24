What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 14, 2020 --There is currently insufficient evidence to recommend any particular medication for treatment of COVID-19, an expert panel of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) has concluded.

Many pharmacologic therapies are being used or considered for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Given the rapidly emerging literature on treatment, the IDSA convened the panel to develop interim evidence-based guidelines to support clinicians in making decisions about treatment and management of patients with COVID-19.

This is a "living document" that represents the best understanding to date on the treatment of patients with COVID-19, and it will be updated frequently as new information becomes available, IDSA member Rajesh Gandhi, MD, from Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, said today during a media briefing.

Adarsh Bhimraj, MD, associate staff physician, Department of Infectious Diseases, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, chaired the IDSA COVID-19 rapid guidelines expert panel. He urged caution in using unproven agents.

"Over the last few weeks, in caring for these patients, we have used therapeutic agents which were not proven, and some of these patients had adverse reactions, and as a team, we wondered, are we actually helping these patients, or could we be potentially harming these patients by using these medications?," he told the briefing.

On the subject of hydroxychloroquine, Bhimraj acknowledged that it's "frustrating not to do anything when people are suffering, but [the panel] objectively looked at all the data, and we all individually were able to conclude that at this point in time, the benefits do not outweigh the harms, so we cannot recommend the routine use of this medication."

Recommendations and Narrative Summaries

Following a rigorous review and data synthesis, the panel agreed on seven treatment recommendations. They note that in their recommendations, the word "recommend" indicates strong recommendations, and the word "suggest" indicates conditional recommendations. In their recommendations about drugs, the guideline panel used the word "only" when there was "higher uncertainty and/or more potential for harm."

They also used the phrase "knowledge gap" to accentuate their statements on the seven recommendations.