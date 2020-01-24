Life in the 'Cabin': Two Months Fighting COVID-19 in Wuhan

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 14, 2020 -- Wang Weici, MD, deputy chief of vascular surgery at Wuhan Union Hospital West Campus, China, graduated from medical school in 2012. But on January 27, she began her training anew.

This early in the fight, no one knew how much her skills ― old and new ― would be needed. Or how perilous and challenging the days ahead would become for Wang and her colleagues.

Now, after more than 2 months, the city of Wuhan has ended its lockdown.

But in late January, as the then-unnamed COVID-19 outbreak flooded hospitals throughout the city, the number of new cases had been escalating, and the death toll was mounting. So Wang and her colleagues — who specialized in everything from orthopedic surgery to endocrinology — were taught to diagnose and treat patients who were sick with and dying from this mysterious, pneumonia-like disease.

The various specialists learned how to use respirators, how to put on and take off protective gear, and how to enter and exit isolation units where beds for coronavirus patients were located ― an area they referred to as "the cabin."

On February 1, Wang's hospital was designated a COVID-19 treatment center. That first day, they admitted a 43-year-old man who was physically fit and had no underlying disease. He died the next day, she said.

The newly trained doctors began their shifts in the cabin right away. Wang was struck by the fact that her patients gasped for breath just while trying to relate their medical history. There was no way the patients could answer all her questions, she said. And there were so many of them.

"Only 2 days after I first saw severely ill patients, the beds of the ward were full," Wang told Medscape Medical News in interviews conducted in Mandarin.